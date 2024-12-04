Watch cat's amusing crab-walk routine to avoid touching snow (video)

A kitty in Amsterdam takes a daily walk along the rain gutter of two connected houses to visit his next-door neighbor — a ginger cat. But his walk turned into an acrobatic stunt when his pathway filled up with snow.

"This is how my cat Simpson makes sure his paws don't get cold," reads the caption of an amusing reddit video showing the determined cat stoically straddling the gutter as he shamelessly crab-walks his way to his playdate. (See video below, posted by H3000.)

Even funnier, as posted here by the video creator, is a follow-up clip that shows the orange cat with a crab-walk of her own — apparently this is a routine they've been working on together.

Via Newsweek

