FBI seeks public's help identifying large mystery aircraft over New Jersey (video)

The FBI is seeking help investigating several large mystery aircraft flying over New Jersey in recent weeks. Video below.

"Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft," FBI spokesperson Amy Thoreson said. "We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks."

Morris County resident Jonelle Ferentinos reported seeing five of the aircraft in one night.

"It was dark, so I really couldn't see where they were coming from or going to," she said. "They just seemed to be flying around."



From USA Today:

The FBI is also investigating reports of a "fixed-wing aircraft" seen flying along the Raritan River, according to reporting from The Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network. The FBI did not respond to follow-up inquiries about the specific location of sightings along the 70-mile Raritan River, which flows through Somerset County, at one point passing within about 10 miles of Trump National Golf Club, the president-elect's frequent summer getaway in Bedminster, before flowing into Middlesex County and onto the Atlantic Coast.

