Here's the poop on Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year

Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year is brown. Well, not just any brown, mind you, but "Mocha Mousse."

"Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence" says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director Pantone Color Institute. "Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour. A flavorful brown shade, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth."

Yep, brown is the new black.

Previously:

• Pantone announces new color honoring Prince

• Meet Pantone 448 C, 'The ugliest color in the world'

• An artist made new beer can designs based on the Pantone Colors of the beer inside