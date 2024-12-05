Intel "Battlemage" GPUs get warm reception

Times are bad for Intel, up the creek without a paddle and searching for a new boss. But one new product is making a splash: its new midrange "Battlemage" graphics cards. For $249—less than what the competition is charging—the Arc B580 is a GPU that lands somewhere near an Nvidia 4060 Ti, good enough for 1440p gaming with the rays on.

As if that wasn't an appealing enough combination (did I mention this thing is $249?!), Intel is upping the ante with XeSS 2, a newer version of its AI super-resolution technology that adds Nvidia DLSS 3-like frame generation for even more performance, as well as Xe Low Latency (XeLL), a feature that can greatly reduce latency in supported games.

Add it all up and Intel's Arc B580 seems poised to really, truly shake things up for PC gamers on a budget – something we haven't seen in years and years. If you're still rocking an OG GTX 1060, take a serious look at this upgrade. Let's dig in.