Project 2025 offers senators $1 million to confirm scandal-plagued Hegseth as defense secretary

While the Senate grapples with scandal-plagued Trump-pick Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, the masterminds behind Project 2025 are willing to fork over $1 million to cinch the deal, according to The Independent. Because in MAGAland, it somehow makes sense to bring in a Fox News host accused of sexual misconduct to run the U.S. Department of Defense.

From The Independent:

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said Thursday that his group will spend $1 million to pressure senators unwilling to back Pete Hegseth, whose nomination to lead the Pentagon has come into question due to his views on women serving in combat and reports about his personal behavior. … Roberts' announcement that he will support Hegseth is the latest sign that Project 2025, which Trump disavowed amid Democratic criticism during his campaign, is newly ascendant as Trump returns to the White House. The president-elect has picked several of its authors and contributors to key positions. … Roberts spoke to The Associated Press during an event at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate, after he said he saw Trump at another event Wednesday also attended by other incoming members of the president-elect's Cabinet.

Although during his campaign Donald Trump played ignorant whenever Project 2025 was brought up, Roberts said the Heritage Foundation was a "close collaborator on the Trump agenda" and that Trump 2.0 is the "beginning of the golden era of America's next chapter."

"I think we're in the middle of a re-founding of this country," he added ominously. Of course, in order to "re-found" something, the original foundation must first be destroyed.

