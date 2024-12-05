Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with a highly demanded PS5 feature

It's hard to believe it's been thirty years since the PlayStation 1 hit the market. That unassuming gray box ended up giving us some of the best games ever made, many of which still hold up today – Metal Gear Solid, anyone? – and its successors ended up carrying the trend. Except for the PS3, of course, which as we all know has no games.

In celebration of 30 years of PlayStation history, Sony pushed a recent update to the PS5 that introduces a feature fans have been asking for since the console's launch: dynamic themes. The PS5 has had precious little in the way of customization compared to the PS3, which let you fine-tune everything down to the menu icons. Now, however, you can choose from a selection of preset dynamic themes similar to what the PS4 had, with each one mimicking the UI of a prior PlayStation generation.

Whether you like the mysterious floating blocks of the PS2 or the XrossMediaBar (yes, they really called it that) of the PS3, you can now make your PS5 look and sound like your favorite childhood console. Unfortunately, this is supposedly only a limited-time change, but fans are already clamoring for Sony to make it permanent – so keep your fingers crossed!

PlayStation also put out a celebratory video to mark the occasion, going over their greatest hits from the past three decades. Notably, the greatest hit list does not cover the intense backlash to the PS5 Pro's price.

Ending it on a frame of Bloodborne with the caption "it's about persistence" feels downright targeted, though. We've been asking for a remaster for ten years! How much more persistence do you need, Sony?