This retro gaming console will take you back to the days of saving princesses and blowing on cartridges

TL;DR: Revisit the classics and stream modern hits with the Kinhank Super Console X2 Pro, featuring retro video games and free shipping for $99.99 (reg. $159).

Remember when multiplayer gaming meant elbowing your sibling on the couch instead of yelling into a headset? The Kinhank Super Console X2 Pro Retro Gaming Emulator and Streaming Console brings back those simpler times — complete with over 70,000 preloaded retro games and your favorite streaming services all in one device for $99.99.

This little powerhouse packs preloaded games from over 70 classic consoles, including favorites like the NES, Sega Genesis, and PlayStation 1. Whether you're racing through Mushroom Kingdom or throwing Sonic into a loop-de-loop, this console has something for everyone. Bonus: it supports 4K HD output, so your favorite classics will look better than ever.

But it's not just for gaming. The X2 Pro features a dual-system setup that lets you switch seamlessly between retro games and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. With Wi-Fi and Ethernet support, it's perfect for endless entertainment, whether you're battling bosses or binge-watching shows.

It even includes two controllers and supports multiplayer, making it the perfect holiday gift for nostalgic gamers or families who love a good old-fashioned competition.

The Kinhank Super Console X2 Pro Retro Gaming Emulator and Streaming Console delivers all the retro vibes and streaming essentials you need this holiday season for $99.99 with free shipping.

Grab yours now and make this the merriest gaming season yet!

Kinhank Super Console X2 Pro Retro Gaming Emulator & Streaming Console – $99.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.