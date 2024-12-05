Tourists try to befriend elephant — but end up running for their lives (video)

Two tourists who tried to get chummy with a wild elephant in India's Bandipur National Park ended up running for their lives.

Getting out of your car while driving through the park via the national highway is strictly forbidden, but a couple of gentlemen took the rule to mean they could venture out into the woods to make new friends.

Unfortunately, a pissed off elephant didn't see it that way, angrily trumpeting down the highway as it chased the terrified duo — one who stumbled to the ground. Caught on camera by a passenger in another car, the video is now circulating on Instagram's Tourons of National Parks as a cautionary lesson — that will never be learned. (See video below.)

According to Tourons, one of the men sustained injuries, but no other details are given. Sounds like the charitable elephant let them off easy.

Previously: Young elephant gets revenge on bully by kinking her shower hose