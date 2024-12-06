Antec Core Micro is a tiny pocket retrogame handheld

Antec's Core Micro is a little branding around the Ayaneo Pocket, but comes with the promise of wider availability. The basic idea is that it's small, like many other inexpensive retrogaming handhelds, but also well-made and reasonably well-specified, like very few of them: made of aluminum, Hall-effect sticks, and a 640-line 3:2 aspect-ratio display perfect for GameBoy Advance emulation, though not quite so great for 4:3 CRT-era consoles such as the SNES or Genesis.

Abid Ahsan Shanto offers context at Notebookcheck:

The MediaTek SoC is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but the Antec Core Mirco has an SD card slot that can further expand the storage. A 2,600 mAh battery powers the internals, which is said to offer 6 hours of gaming easily. … Antec has yet to share pricing details, but the Ayaneo Pocket Micro with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage has a retail price of $249.

Photo: Antec

Previously:

• A cheap and easy retrogaming console

• Compare retrogaming portables at Retrosizer

• This retro gaming console will take you back to the days of saving princesses and blowing on cartridges