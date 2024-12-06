Budget oven gloves from QVC leave customers with burned hands

The fine folks at QVC want to let you know that if you are among the million people who bought a pair of "Temp-tations" oven gloves — which have all the heat protection of wet newspaper — and subsequently scorched the bejesus out of your fingers while removing your tray of snickerdoodles, don't be alarmed. They will issue you a refund check that you can endorse as soon as you are able to unwrap the bandages on your hands.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (a bloated government agency that will be eradicated when Elon Musk takes over the Federal government) says QVC has "received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 reports of minor burns."

But wait, there's more! (as they love to say on QVC) These betrayal-mittens came in every pretty color under the sun — blue, yellow, red, even floral prints. And at just $4 to $13 a pair, it's like getting burned at a discount!

The question is, what will QVC do with the remaining inventory? Our bet is they'll cut them into squares and pitch them as colorful heat sinks for crypto mining rigs.

