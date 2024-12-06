Here's why an elderly woman's old Star Trek vanity plates are still generating parking tickets years after she stopped driving

Long Island resident Beda Koorey, 76, is a lifelong Trekker. Such a fan of Star Trek that she had vanity license plates on her car emblazoned with NCC-1701, the registration number of the USS Enterprise. In recent years though, Koorey has received tens of thousands of dollars in parking tickets and a slew of bridge tolls, all mailed to her home. Has Koorey been illegally parking in Starfleet drydocks? Zipping over tollbooths at warp 5?

Nope. In fact, Koorey stopped driving in 2020, sold her car, and surrendered her vanity plates. Problem is, Star Trek NCC-1701 souvenir license plates are readily available for less than $20 on Amazon and elsewhere. So basically, bad actors—and I don't mean William Shatner—have been doing naughty things in cars baring the novelty plates—and the violations are being sent to Koorey.

From CBS News:





"Red light, speeding, parking, school zone," she said, describing the types of tickets she receives. She also gets hit with E-ZPass tolls. "I got a phone call from Ohio, a police chief looking for plates because they were involved in a robbery," Koorey said[…] The DMV also said that it's up to each state and billing entity to make sure it is utilizing the most up-to-date New York DMV data. For instance, she doesn't drive a motorcycle, yet has received a ticket. "I've run out of ink. I've run out of stamps," Koorey said of trying to answer every summons[…] "I can't afford it. I'm on a fixed income."

I hope this gets solved so Koorey can live long and prosper.

