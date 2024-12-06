Highway construction reveals ancient buried pyramid that they quickly reburied

Road workers on Federal Highway 105 in Hidalgo, Mexico were surprised when their construction project revealed an ancient pyramid dating back more than 1,000 years. The pyramid was part of a pre-Hispanic settlement researchers named San Miguel as it's not far from San Miguel Metzquititlán.

After archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History.examined the ruins, they built a 43-meter-long masonry wall to prevent the structure from toppling, reports Heritage Daily. Then they reburied it to hopefully protect it from further deterioration.

"The data generated by this archaeological record will contribute to the understanding of human occupation in the Sierra Alta region of Hidalgo, specifically in the Barranca de Metztitlán area, where, according to historiography, the first settlements date back at least 14,000 years," explains archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

