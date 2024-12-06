Natural Habitat shorts deliver fun animal facts in a hilarious package

Did you know about the bald eagle death spiral? It's a weird behavior where two eagles that have been put at odds will lock talons and simply plummet toward the ground, presumably as a high-stakes game of chicken – and yes, they have been known to die from it. It sounds completely bizarre, but I had no idea it existed until I happened to stumble across a video depicting it in cute animated form.

Such is the modus operandi of the Natural Habitat YouTube channel, which takes lesser-known facts about the animal kingdom and applies them to a real-life modern setting. Whether it's axolotls accidentally cutting off their limbs or owls only feeding their strongest chicks first, it's ironically the removal of the animals' natural habitat that makes these animations so funny.

It's easy to just spiral and watch every short they have, but at least you can do so knowing you're technically learning at the same time. It's education… or at least that's how I justify it to myself!