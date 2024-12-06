This Huttese cover of an 80s new wave hit is perfection

Skeleton Crew is pure 80s Star Wars fun. The kids are a classic 80s crew who ride (speeder) bikes and go on an accidental adventure.

Major Tom (Coming Home) is a classic new wave song released in 1983. It is not to be confused with David Bowie's Space Oddity, although they are definitely both about the same wayward astronaut. The song was released in German and English, which was much more common in the 80s than now. The original German video is a must watch.

In a new video, Major Tom gets a Huttese version. Youngee Wim (Bunky Dunko) has clips from the show and 80s graphics throughout.

I hope they release a complete translation to accompany this. I suspect it contains some clues, so perhaps it will be released after all the episodes are out. The first two episodes are up, and new episodes are released on Wednesdays.

I have only one complaint about this wonderful video, and it is that there is not enough Neel, Wim's adorable, sweet blue best friend. I mean, look at him!

