Vulture crashes into cockpit of plane and hangs in front of pilot's face as he continues to fly (video)

A vulture crashed into the cockpit of a small plane carrying five passengers, gruesomely hanging in front of the pilot's face for the rest of the flight.

But the pilot, whose view was partially blocked by the dead bird, remained incredibly calm as he landed the plane at an airport in the Brazilian state of Amazonas. (See video below, posted by the Daily Mail, as well as photos from The New York Post.)

Although this appears to be a freak accident, the pilot didn't seem too surprised. "This is the fault of the rubbish dump next to the airport, which attracts an absurd number of vultures to the area," he later said, via The New York Post.

