Watch this tiny vampire adorably devour a tomato!

Behold Frenchie, an adorable rock hyrax who goes bonkers for cherry tomatoes. I cannot stop watching this video of Frenchie chowing down on her snack of choice—I swear I've watched it more than thirty times on repeat. It's the combination of her silly vampire teeth, the enthusiastic munching, the tomato juice spilling out of her mouth and down her chin, the intense look in her eyes, and her ridiculous eyebrows. And, of course, the delightful smacking as she snort snoots that extra juicy tomato. We all need more rock hyrax content, stat!

Frenchie, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday, lives at Henry Vilas Zoo, in Madison, Wisconsin. Surprisingly, although rock hyraxes look like rodents, they are actually more closely related to elephants and manatees! According to the zoo, rock hyraxes like Frenchie are excellent climbers and have suction-cup-like feet that help provide stability on uneven terrain. Amazing!

On the zoo's website they explain that they are one of only a few remaining "admission-free, community supported zoos" across the United States. The zoo's mission is to "conserve and protect the wonders of the living world." The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and is dedicated to being a "racially, culturally, and socially just organization" that is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion it its work.

To see more of Frenchie and the other adorable animals living at the Henry Vilas Zoo, visit the zoo's website or Instagram.