YouTube videos poke fun at video game logic

Video games can't always be perfect representations of the world around you, unless your name is Arthur Morgan. Luckily, YouTuber Void Darc is here to put things into perspective. Run by a trio of English brothers, this sketch channel demonstrates many of the… let's just say weird leaps of logic we take for granted in video games by zooming the camera out from the protagonist and depicting a world where, for instance, trash enemies have to deal with a legendary hero running through and killing them every week.

If you've played games like Skyrim or Red Dead Redemption, many of Void Darc's sketches will ring true, like trying to progress past the world barrier or tiptoeing around everything for fear of making the wrong story choice.

All if it is delivered with that typical dry, subdued British humor, so you can feel highbrow even as you're watching a hapless main character try to escape the pervasive grip of microtransactions. It's just the thing to tide you over until GTA 6 releases in (supposedly) a few short months, which will doubtlessly give them even more material.