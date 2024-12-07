Creative snowman ideas to inspire your snow sculptures this December

Happy December to all Happy Mutants. Here are some outside-the-box snowman creations to inspire your snow sculptures this year.

Slides 1 and 3 are my favorite, showing snow sculptures that resemble the cat and dog standing next to them. The cat appears to be a bit jealous of the snow-cat, and is aggressively biting the snow-cat's whisker, which is made out of a stick.

The last image is the sweetest of all. It shows a cute squirrel nesting in the arms of a snow-granny and snacking on seeds.



