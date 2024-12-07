Decorate your Mac for the holidays with Festivitas

Festivitas is a cute little app that hangs strings of holiday lights on your Mac's menu bar and dock. I initially misread the name as "Festivus, " and I am a little sad I was mistaken. (Also, spellcheck did not recognize Festivus, which is disappointing.)

You get a ridiculous amount of options for your lights for a "fair price," which is apparently four euros or more. There is a surprising amount of customization available in the app. You can change the cable thickness, the size of the lights, and the distance between them. You can also change the lights' pattern, speed, and colors. Their are separate settings for the menu bar and the dock.

The app even works in fullscreen videos, which was unexpected. It made for a very festive, if theologically confused, qi gong session this morning.

Image: YouTube / Qigong Meditation

I dread the holidays, and I thought these would bug me, but they are adorable. I am still dreading the holidays, but now with lights. Now, if you will excuse me, I need to put up my Festivus Pole and continue airing my grievances.

Previously: Happy Festivus to all the Christmas curmudgeons of the world!