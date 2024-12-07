Frustrated with Apple TV remote? Try this $20 alternative

TL;DR: Save 33% this Cyber Week on this button remote designed for simplicity, now only $19.97 (reg. $29) for one more day.

Okay, so you finally jumped the fence and joined #AppleNation when you bought your Apple TV. It makes your fave action heroes almost pop out of the screen and makes movie soundtracks sound unreal (we're just a little jealous!). But in all its glory, there's just one little thing you don't love: the remote!

No hate to the Apple TV remote—it's sleek and aesthetically pleasing. However, for the old-timers out there (we're looking at you, Mom!) and anyone else who just wants an easier-to-use remote, that remote option isn't for them. Instead, switch it out and grab the Function101 Apple TV-compatible button remote that lets you navigate your TV easily—it's only $19.97 (reg. $29) during Cyber Week.

This button remote brings back the seamless usability of TV remotes from yesteryear while allowing you to stream movies and shows with the innovation of the Apple TV. It's a hybrid Bluetooth and infrared remote, allowing you to pair easily with impressive range while offering strong control of your TV, soundbar, volume, and more.

You could pause your Netflix show or turn up the volume (or down!) from up to 12 meters away, thanks to its infrared technology (IR). Remember how easy your childhood TV remote was? Pause, fast-forward, or rewind your fave Netflix or Max content with no effort at all with the Function101 remote.

Heard enough and want to to ditch your standard Apple TV remote? Go straight to checkout to make this sleek and simple button remote yours!

While this Function101 remote has the best features of the traditional TV remote, you'll love that it's not quite as clunky as the remotes of yesteryear. It's just as sleek as the standard Apple TV remote, but with all the fixings that make it way easier to use. You can also pair this remote with almost any other 4K TV, too!

Make your Apple TV experience simpler by snatching up this Cyber Week deal.

Head straight to checkout and get the Function101 button remote for just $19.97 while supplies last. This offer expires tomorrow, December 8, at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K

Only $19.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.