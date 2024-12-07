If you like animation, check out One Perfect Frame for classic American cartoon clips

If you like animation, the instagram page called One Perfect Frame is a fantastic place to find clips from classic American cartoons. There's plenty of old Mickey cartoons, Loony Tunes, Popeye, and more.

Here's one from 1935, where Mickey Mouse ice skates and frolics through a winter landscape. The account also posts individual frames of the great artwork from these old cartoons.

I love how simple yet innovative a lot of the art in these cartoons is. The nostalgia and inspiration that this page brings me makes it one of my favorite accounts to follow.

See also: Egyptian cartoonist jailed over critical cartoons