Mops with attitude: hilarious mop pareidolia

The Instagram account Lostfoundartny shared this gem of photos showing a series of cleaning mops that look like they have faces and long hair. Not only does the post include mop pareidolia fun, it also comes with a fun fictional backstory in the caption about how these mops were rejected actors on The Muppets.

I love how all the mops here look pissed off, like they're tired of being used to clean the floor. Mop #2 is my favorite, because it looks like it has an extra fancy hairdo.

I wish someone would actually make a stop motion show out of these "moppets". I'd definitely watch it.



