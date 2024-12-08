This Chromebook is so cheap, you might buy it even if you don't need it

TL;DR: Save 68% on this HP Chromebook with a refurbished model, but check out now because inventory is limited.

Don't think you actually need another laptop? We'll prove you wrong. Using your work PC to shop online or stream movies? Oof. Or taking your expensive MacBook traveling, just hoping nothing happens to it? It sounds like you could use a second laptop.

While it's not the fanciest device, this refurbished HP Chromebook is only $75 (reg. $239). So, who cares if you break it, lose it, or don't technically need it? Order yours now before they sell out because we don't have many left!

You don't want to get caught shopping for cowboy boots on your work computer or crack your MacBook screen at the airport, so pick up this cheap Chromebook. It's so durable that you can spill lemonade over the keys or drop it, and it won't break.

But it's not exactly the same as a laptop because it runs on Chrome OS. You can't download Microsoft Office, but you can add web apps. And you get longer battery life — like up to 13.5 hours! Buy your $75 Chromebook now.

Here's what else to know:

The 11.6" screen is compact enough for travel or working on the go

A USB-C cord recharges the device almost fully in only an hour and a half

You get 32GB of storage for saving pictures and videos

It's refurbished, so the body might show light signs of wear

Check out now to get this HP Chromebook for $75 (reg. $239) before we sell out.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.