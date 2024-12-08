Turtle's excited greeting: looks like it had a few too many energy drinks!

This turtle looks so excited to see its owner that it looks more like a cartoon character than a real animal. I think it might have snuck out of its tank before the video and had a few too many energy drinks.

From Wild Life Rescuers on Instagram:

"Turtles, like many animals, can form bonds with their caregivers over time. Although they are often seen as solitary creatures, turtles can recognize their caretakers by sight, sound, and even smell. This recognition can lead to behaviors like swimming excitedly towards them or eagerly waiting for food.

Fun fact: turtles have a keen sense of hearing, even though they don't have visible ears! They can pick up on low-frequency sounds, which helps them recognize familiar voices."

