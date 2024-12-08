Video showing a time when two porta-potties went airborne in Colorado on a windy day

In 2018 two porta potties decided they'd had enough of this earthly existence, and drifted off into the heavens, spraying their contents on the crowd below. This happened at a colorado park on an unusually windy day.

In the unreal looking video, parents shield their children from the commotion in the sky above as they try to seek shelter. Not only were the porta potties lifted way up into the air, but many other objects including a tent were airborn that day.

Porta-Potties can weigh up to 300 pounds, but these still didn't stand a chance against the wind. Thank goodness nobody was inside of them. Imagine sitting down to go potty, and next thing you know, you're up in the clouds. I feel terrible for anyone that got sprayed that day, but hopefully that was the extent of it for anyone in the crowd.



See also: Porta-potty is the entrance to a hidden rave