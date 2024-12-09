Best children's 3D printer lets kids create endless toys

TL;DR: The Toybox kid-friendly 3D printer deluxe bundle is on sale for $329.97 (reg. $439) until December 22.

Gift shopping for a child is completely different from shopping for an adult. There's SO much out there, so you usually have to narrow your options if you're not a millionaire. This year, it's a little different. That's because you can give your favorite kiddo any toy they can imagine when you give them their own 3D printer.

The Toybox Alpha One is a kid-friendly 3D printer that opens up a world of pure imagination. One moment, it's churning out a superhero figurine; the next, a custom keychain, and the full Toybox deluxe bundle is available for $329.97 (usually it's $439).

What can it do?

Anyone can play. They can use the Toybox to create their own custom toys or access a vast catalog of premade designs that print with the push of a button.

What makes the Toybox truly shine is its ability to grow with its users. The Creator Space lets budding designers craft original masterpieces using intuitive tools. It's easy to use, but there's a ton of room for customization.

And thanks to recent partnerships with Warner Bros., the fun has expanded to include beloved characters from DC Comics, Looney Tunes, and more. You can print Batman. Batman!

Beyond its creative potential, the Toybox is a practical addition to any household. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to fit into a playroom or workspace. Kid-safe materials like PLA filament are safe to use, while the rubber magnet print bed makes it easy to remove creations without any sharp tools.

And with the Deluxe Bundle, you get printer food in eight colors. That's enough material for quite a few toys.

Turns out, you actually can take the toy store home.

The Toybox Alpha One 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is available for a reduced price of $329.97 until December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Toybox Alpha One 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors – $329.97

