Bring a spirit of adventure to your next holiday party with this homemade gravy candle!

'Tis the season! If you want to be the center of attention and everyone's favorite guest at your next holiday party, wow 'em with a beautiful AND functional gravy candle! Kyle Marcoux, aka The Vulgar Chef, who creates unlikely and often grotesque food pairings, has gifted the world with a new holiday tradition—an edible gravy candle. All you have to do is make it, light it, and then dive right in. Use it as a dip or spread it on anything that would be enhanced by the flavor of gravy—the possibilities are endless!

To make your very own gravy candle, you need butter and a packet of powdered brown gravy. Mash the gravy into the butter and continue mashing and stirring until it's all mixed in and soft enough to spoon into a mold. You can make a mold from the bottom third of a pringles can. Just put a wick into the mold, and then add your gravy butter until full. Chill the candle in the fridge overnight, and then it's ready to use – light it up and dip or spread to your heart's content.

In the video, The Vulgar Chef spreads the gravy candle onto a hot dog that's smothered with mashed potatoes flavored with mustard, topped with stuffing made with diced pickles, and drizzled with cranberry ketchup. Sounds….interesting? If that's not your jam, what will YOU serve alongside your gravy candle?

For more of The Vulgar Chef's work, check out his YouTube or Instagram. And if you want to try making some of these recipes yourself, he provides all of the recipes here.