Doggo wants toy that isn't his — so he carefully steals it while other pup snoozes away (video)

Like toddlers — and humans of all ages, for that matter — a doggo wants what another doggo has. But one golden retriever suffering from a case of toy envy saw a golden opportunity to take what wasn't his when his bestie fell asleep.

Watch as the hilarious pup slowly, and very carefully, sneaks a colorful plushie out of the paws of his snoozing sibling, set to the theme song of Mission Impossible. (See video below, posted by goledenlovings.)

It never ceases to amaze me how smart — and sly! — these dogs really are.

Via ParadePets

