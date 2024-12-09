George definitely did not steal your gingerbread house

Meet George, a sweet and silly Golden Retriever. In this hilarious video, George the Golden Retriever is definitely not guilty of anything, and he unquestionably did NOT, specifically, steal anything even closely resembling a gingerbread house.

Nevermind that a giant chunk of a gingerbread house is literally in George's mouth—if George doesn't make eye contact, that means that you cannot see him holding the gingerbread house. If George walks away with the gingerbread house in his mouth, that also means you can't see it. Call it dog math, I guess. I'm convinced!

If you want to see more of George Cornelius, "Mama's boy, treat lover, professional napper, heart of GOLD," who, sadly, crossed the rainbow bridge in 2022, check out his Instagram, which now also features George's little brother, another adorable Golden Retriever named Gord. RIP sweet George.