"It's a major theft!" Replica of "A Christmas Story" leg lamp stolen

Larry's Plumbing in Marysville, Washington, proudly displayed a replica of the legendary leg lamp from "A Christmas Story" for the neighbors to see. A thief, however, shattered the window and made off with the fragile sculpture. While the police are seeking information that'll lead to the lamp's return and the vile criminal's arrest, Eric Klemp, the owner of the store, is ordering a new one ASAP.

Eric Klemp, the owner of the store, loves the movie. He told KIRO 7 that when he first bought the property, he knew he wanted to create a holiday window.

"I can remember that as a kid going to the mall with my parents, every store — Bon Marche, JC Penny's, Fredrick and Nelson's had a display window," he told KIRO 7. "And I wanted one too and being a fan of 'A Christmas Story' the first thing I said was, 'We're buying a leg lamp.'"

The replica leg lamp was a heartfelt loss, but the window hit Klemp in the wallet. He told KIRO 7 it will cost him $3,000 to replace.