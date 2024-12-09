List of surprising things that happened for the first time in 2024

Remember the time a a former US president was convicted of a felony? The New York Times compiled a curious collection of "24 Things That Happened for the First Time in 2024." The selections range from groundbreaking scientific moments to technological breakthroughs and, of course, geopolitical events. Here are some of them:

Parents are charged and convicted in a mass school shooting A pig kidney is successfully transplanted into a human. A taco stand in Mexico gets a Michelin star. Saudi Arabia hosts a swimsuit fashion show. Scientists report that an orangutan treated itself with medicinal herbs in the wild. Astronauts complete the first private spacewalk. The first major industrialized nation shutters its final coal plant. Mexico's first female [and first Jewish] president takes office.