Man caught sneaking on couple's property says he's trespassed over 1,000 times: "It's a hobby of mine"

A man's beloved hobby, which he's practiced "more than 1,000 times" to help him relax, got him arrested two weeks ago. Because much to his dismay, breaking into people's properties — as pleasurable as it might be — is against the law.

The 37-year-old office worker was caught loitering on the property of a couple's home on the Japanese island of Kyushu. And when questioned by police, he casually explained, "Breaking into other people's homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times."

Although he claims he has never actually broken into a house, trespassing onto people's properties was not only fun, it was also good for his mental health.

"There's no doubt that I entered the property of a private residence without permission," the gentleman confessed to police, via The Mainichi. "I get a thrill wondering if someone will find me or not, enough to make my palms sweat, and it relieves stress."

Perhaps the thrill of wondering whether or not he will go to jail will lull him into a deep slumber.

From Oddity Central:

Little did the police know that this had hardly been an isolated incident and the man was a serial trespasser who had done it countless times for his personal enjoyment. During questioning, the man, identified as Yuta Sugawara, not only admitted to trespassing onto the couple's property when he thought they were away but casually told investigators that this was a hobby of his … Sugawara was apprehended by the victims of his latest trespassing attempt, who saw him on their land and chased after him when he ran. The man managed to immobilize the culprit while his wife called the police.

