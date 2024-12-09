Marjorie Taylor Greene: Diddy and Jay Z should face death penalty if found guilty (but not Matt Gaetz)

In Marjorie Taylor Greene's black-and-white world, accused sex traffickers P Diddy and Jay Z should face the death penalty if found guilty. But not so for her former Congress colleague Matt Gaetz, also accused of sex trafficking a minor.

"As far as P Diddy and now Jay Z being accused of raping children, I personally believe pedophiles should receive the death penalty if found guilty," the Georgia Congresswoman Xitted over the weekend. "The entertainment industry's sick methods of making stars needs to end immediately."

Meanwhile, right in the thick of the 2021 federal investigation looking into allegations that Gaetz sex-trafficked and had sex with an underaged, teenage girl, Greene was not only mum about the penalties he should face "if found guilty," she actually partnered with said Florida man to embark on a failed "Put America First" tour.

Naturally, once news spread about Gaetz's alleged extracurricular activities, multiple tour venues canceled on them, costing the gruesome twosome four times the amount they took in, and leaving them to perform on the streets.

But, while Greene chose to ignore Gaetz's ongoing scandal — which cost him his chance at becoming U.S. attorney general last month (much to Trump's chagrin) — when it comes to Black rappers, this southern Belle knows how to whip out her MAGA bullhorn.

