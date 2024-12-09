The New York Police Department is praising themselves for the work of a McDonald's employee who gave them a break today.

Failing to keep the cool side cool, a McDonald's employee's tip, not all this puffery by New York's finest, caught the suspect in the United Health Care CEO slaying. "New-age technology," like answering the phone, came in handy here. I wonder if Mayor McCheese will give the cops an award.

"For just over five days, our NYPD investigators combed through thousands of hours of video, followed up on hundreds of tips and processed every bit of forensic evidence — DNA, finger prints, IP addresses and so much more — to tighten the net," Tisch said.

Investigators deployed drones, K-9 units and even scuba divers during the search, she said.

Detectives also went door-to-door "interviewing potential witnesses and doing the good old-fashioned police work that our investigators are famous for," Tisch added.

A combination of old school detective work and new-age technology "is what led to this result today," the commissioner said. CNN

