Pentagon finally admits it's stumped by many UFO sightings

Dr. Jon T Kosloski is the new head of the US defense department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office that's responsible for investigating UFOs or, as they prefer to call them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). In a briefing for reporters last month, Kosloski admitted that the Pentagon can't make any sense of the "true anomalies."

"It's definitely not all just drones and UAS [unmanned aircraft systems]," Kosloski stated. "So we have several particularly interesting cases. We're working on within the office, working with our partners to downgrade several of those cases, so we can talk about them publicly. But there are interesting cases that I, with my physics and engineering background and time in the IC [intelligence community], I do not understand. And I don't know anybody else who understands them either."

Or at least that's what they want us to think anyway.

From The Hill:

Asked about UFOs a few days after Kosloski's comments, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated, "there are things that happen, that have happened and probably will continue to happen that are difficult to explain." Such unprecedented commentary from sitting Defense Department officials follows several eyebrow-raising statements on UFOs from former presidents and ex-national security officials in recent years. A former CIA director stating, for example, that a "different form of life" may be behind recent military UFO incidents, or an ex-director of national intelligence admitting that UFOs exhibit technologies "that we don't have and, frankly, that we are not capable of defending against" was unfathomable just 10 years ago.

