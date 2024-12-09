Rebels post video of Assad's collection of luxury cars

Assad, tasteless billionaire that he is, owned a Ferrari F50. It's just one of many luxury cars that the deposed Syrian dictator possessed, and video of his garage was posted online by rebels there after he fled to Moscow this weekend.

Footage shows the fleet of luxury car collections found in Bashar al-Assad's abandoned presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, on Dec 8, 2024 as local residents looting the dictator's belongings, posing behind his desk and uncovering his large collection of luxury cars. Rebel fighters and civilians enter his presidential palace unchallenged, entering the sprawling New Shaab Palace and combing through its rooms and grounds. President Biden said that the three main backers of Assad — Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia — became too weak to support him because of their mistaken attacks on Israel and Ukraine.

The U.S. pledged to work with whoever seems to be in charge whenever the dust settles. Israel began bombing Syrian Army positions and facilities once it was clear Assad was gone—apparently to stop Hezbollah or other Islamic militants taking off with the equipment.

