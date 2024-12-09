Relax with these soothing railroad videos

In 2016, Netflix hosted several "Slow TV" videos capitalizing on a popular genre in Norway, where very little happens. The selection included multiple knitting videos, one with salmon fishing and some railroad videos. The seven-hour-plus Train Ride: Bergen to Oslo was gorgeous and soothing. I was bereft when it left Netflix, but BRK, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, which broadcast the original video to 1.2 million Norwegians, kindly put the whole thing up on their site for free. Torrents are available for a 22GB 720p version and a full HD version that clocks in at 346GB. They released the video under a Creative Commons license, so it is also available on YouTube.

Railcowgirl is a channel run by a Norwegian train driver/engineer. She previously drove passenger trains on the Oslo to Bergen and Flåm to Myrdal lines, and she now drives cargo trains from Flåm to Myrdal.

Like the Slow TV videos, her videos have no commentary, just beautiful scenery, train sounds, and happy Norwegians waving on train platforms. I think the winter videos are breathtaking.

She also runs a live channel that cycles through a "best of" selection of her videos. This makes excellent background noise when working but beware of the squeaking windshield wipers and occasional train horns.

An interesting tidbit from her FAQ is that a single driver cannot drive the entire route between Olso and Bergen because of the rules regarding rest time.

Previously: Slow TV: spend an hour on this Swiss mountain rail line