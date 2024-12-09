Rock around the Christmas tree (and everywhere else) with the JBL Flip 6

TL;DR: Head to checkout to get this new, open-box JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for just $74.99 (reg. $129) through December 15, with delivery in time for Christmas.

What's portable, powerful, waterproof, and guaranteed to make your holidays a whole lot louder? It's the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now just $74.99 (reg. $129) during this holiday sale. And you can skip right to checkout to get it faster.

Whether you're blasting carols by the fire, setting the vibe for your next party, or upgrading your on-the-go playlists, this award-winning speaker delivers 12 hours of sound with deep bass and seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

And yes, there's still time to get it delivered before Christmas if you order by December 15—because nothing says "best gift ever" like the gift of portable sound under the tree.

The JBL Flip 6 isn't your average Bluetooth speaker. It's a portable powerhouse featuring a two-way speaker system for clear highs, deep bass, and a rich, full sound that will blow you away. With IP67 waterproof and dustproof durability, this speaker can handle everything from poolside hangouts to snowy adventures in Central Park.

Need to pump up the volume? Use the PartyBoost feature to link multiple speakers for a massive sound experience. And with 12 hours of battery life, the Flip 6 can outlast even the biggest playlists. And you can grab it faster when you head to checkout now.

New, open-box products are typically just excess stock from store shelves. This means they are still new but might have different packaging.

No matter who you're shopping for, the JBL Flip 6 is a gift that delivers joy (and bass). And at a 42% savings, you're scoring an incredible deal on a Red Dot award-winning product, all while keeping your holiday budget in check.

Head straight to checkout to get the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now just $74.99 (reg. $129) when your order through December 15.

