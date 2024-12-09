Thinking of renting a gaming PC? Think again.

Gaming PC maker NZXT launched a rental program for computers. Inconsistencies and oddities in its performance claims arose, which the company put down to the variable availability of parts day-to-day. Given the inherent shadiness of rent-to-never-own consumer electronics, it wasn't enough to stop Gamers Nexus, a popular gaming site and channel, publicly accusing the company of running a scam. NZXT posted a response claiming GN was "confused" and promising to detail its rental program, which Gamers Nexus quickly denounced and fisked. As summarized by Dexerto:

"NZXT has posted a statement which not only misrepresents facts, but distorts the reality of their predatory rental computer program. The statement ignores major points and introduces several new concerns. Gamers Nexus has become aware of deeper elements connected to this story that GN has begun independently investigating," they said.

"While we will put together coverage of NZXT's inadequate and manipulative response in short order, we are also actively beginning work on a longer form investigation that could take weeks or months to finalize, depending on the depth of the rabbit hole. We will have more for you as it becomes available, starting with a deconstruction of NZXT's statement."