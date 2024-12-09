Trump admits tariffs may raise prices on goods

Of the two notable things the president-elect said last night, media were most interested in his threat to jail political foe Liz Cheney. But the thing normal people were most interested in is his admission that his tariffs could make everything more expensive. The New Republic:

The solution to that fake problem, according to Trump, is to turn Mexico and Canada into states. "If we're going to subsidize them, let them become a state. We're subsidizing Mexico, and we're subsidizing Canada, and we're subsidizing many countries all over the world," Trump said. "And all I want to do is I want to have a level, fast, but fair playing field."

If he knows higher prices are coming, they're coming. Cabinet of billionaires, Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring, cui bono and all the rest of it.