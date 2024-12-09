Convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump's new sidekick, Elon "Leon" Musk, is poised to direct government cost-cutting efforts while preparing to suck up a ton of new subsidies.

Billionaire investor of his family wealth Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is likely to garner a whole new raft of government subsidies and contracts for his many businesses, which exist on the back of the US taxpayer—Tesla with tax credits and renewable energy incentives; SpaceX lives off government contracts, as does the Boring Company. All his businesses are cleverly taking public funds. Is it more likely that DOGE, with its unrealistic and unfounded claims about government cost-cutting, is a good faith effort or a gateway to more money for Musk's businesses?

