Weird ghost wolf caught on trail-cam (video)

Marco McDewey placed a trail-cam in the Newport, Washington woods. When he later reviewed the video it captured, he noticed something rather unusual. Three deer were calmly grazing until a hazy form zipped across the frame and grabbed their attention. See for yourself below.

"I'm thinking it's a wolf spirit guarding my property," McDewery told KHQ.

Yep, that's a thought.

(via Coast to Coast)

