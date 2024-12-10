Adorable messy puppy game Doronoko Wanko coming to Switch and getting DLC

Bandai Namco released Doronko Wanko as a free game on Steam earlier this year. In this game, you play as a cute Pomeranian puppy and destroy absolutely everything you can to tally the highest possible total in financial damage. It's a short, thoroughly enjoyable game that currently has an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam, with 98% of the over 3500 reviews being positive.

According to Rock Paper Shotgun, the adorable muddy puppy will be heading to the Nintendo Switch in the Spring of 2025, with three additional dog breeds added to the game. The new breeds have not been revealed yet, but they will be also available as DLC on Steam.

Previously: How to make hikaru dorodango, shiny mud balls