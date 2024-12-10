Buy this overpriced Star Wars LEGO set for this one minifig

At first glance, the LEGO Onyx Cinder set seems fine. It's a cool Star Wars starship with fun features, like the ability to rotate its engines for vertical takeoff, thanks to its hidden Technic skeleton.

The set includes minifigs for the main cast of Skeleton Crew, who are the aforementioned crew of the Onyx Cinder. Jod Na Nawood, who Jude Law portrays on the show, is wearing a scarf jauntily thrown over one shoulder and a piratey flintlock-style blaster. The kids all have flashlights and there is a lone walkie-talkie, which I am convinced has something to do with Spielberg replacing guns with flashlights and walkie-talkies for the 2002 re-release of ET: the Extra-Terrestrial.

For some reason, the cargo included for the ship includes a cookie and a piece of fruit. Overall, it's a nice set, but mostly gray starships aren't very exciting to build, even with Technic pieces, and it's a little pricey at $139.

But, I am 100% getting this set for one reason: a single minifig. If you watch the show, you can almost certainly guess who it is. It's Neel, of course. Neel is the cutest thing since Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda.

Image: LEGO

I would do anything for Neel, his floppy ears and trunk, and his ridiculously cute blue hair. So, yes, I will be getting a $139 LEGO set for a single minifig. I could shell out thirty or forty bucks and get the Neel minifig on eBay, but that's not how I roll. It will join my collection, along with the Captain Marvel quinjet that I bought for a single Flerkin, i.e., cat minifig, and the Razor Crest, another set with a ton of gray bricks, which came with Grogu.

