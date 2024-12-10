Coffee prices at an all time high

Weather-related crop shortages are driving coffee prices to new record highs.

Roasters plan to pass the price increases on to the consumer, as a shortage of Arabica from Brazil and Robusto from Vietnam will leave the market scrambling. Here in the US of A, we've already seen a 16oz bag of coffee turn into 12oz, but the price stays stable. Will it be more shrinkflation or just sticker shock?

On Tuesday, the price for Arabica beans, which account for most global production, topped $3.44 a pound (0.45kg), having jumped more than 80% this year. The cost of Robusta beans, meanwhile, hit a fresh high in September.

It comes as coffee traders expect crops to shrink after the world's two largest producers, Brazil and Vietnam, were hit by bad weather and the drink's popularity continues to grow.