Make fantasy maps the easy way with Lord of Maps stamps

The Lord of Maps stamp kit makes it easy for those unskilled at illustration to draw maps of imaginary places. The $40 set comes with stamps for mountain ranges in various easily-mixed orientations, hills, forests and single trees, volcanoes and lakes.

Love maps? Terrible at drawing them? Then this stamp kit is for YOU!Enjoy the worlds finest fantasy map making kit. A one-of-a-kind product that will entertain the young and old for centuries to come.

It's sold by mapmaker Isaac Christian Dushku, author of the fabulous book by the same name featuring maps of mundane-enough places ("Colorado") in the style of J.R.R. Tolkien.