Middle school responds perfectly to university that sent cease and desist over its logo

The University of Cincinnati sent a cease and desist letter to Cheatham Middle School in Tennessee because the school was apparently using the college's "C-Paw" logo. (University of Cincinnati's mascot is a bearcat.) The middle school responded by choosing a new name for their sports team—the Musketeers, in honor of the University of Cincinnati's crosstown rival Xavier University.

From WCPO:

The [Cheatham school] district said they submitted a proposal to UC agreeing to remove their C-Paw logo and create a new one, but that proposal was denied and the school was told they "can also no longer use or refer to themselves as the 'Bearcats'" as UC also owns the trademark for the mascot name.

"We have been left with no reasonable choice but to rebrand and choose a new Cheatham Middle Mascot," the district said on their post asking the community to submit ideas for a new mascot[…]

Xavier had fun with the copyright fight. Musketeer Gear, an NIL venture led by Xavier alumni, was selling "Cheatham Musketeers" shirts, stating that all proceeds would go to Cheatham Middle School.