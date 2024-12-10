NBC reports UHC killer once played a party game

Breaking news: NBC has uncovered something trivial and unimportant.

Upon discovering that the suspected UHC killer once played "Among Us," a free video game popular during the recent pandemic, someone at NBC must have screamed, "STOP THE PRESSES!" at the top of their lungs! I can only imagine the pandemonium that ensued as the realization was made: this guy played a game where the bad guy was an assassin.

Mainstream media is doing a fantastic job rebuilding my desire to pay attention to them.

