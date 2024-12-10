News investigates mystery of abandoned cars "appearing" in a drained lake

NBC ponders a question everyone knows the answer to: how did abandoned cars magically get into that lake?

Even the police don't care, and they get paid to give a shit about stuff like this. Someone, or several someones, dumped cars they didn't want in the lake. Stolen? Insurance fraud? Not worth the cost of disposing? A quick fishing trip down the Sacramento River through Redding, CA, will show you how people dump stuff in and near water—more old kitchen appliances than I could count.

I enjoy the newscaster's disappointment that the mystery may never be solved.

Previously:

• NBC reports UHC killer once played a party game