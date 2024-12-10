Oh rats! Google snuffs out McDonald's "review bomb" after Luigi Mangione's arrest

Google had to shut down reviews for a McDonald's in Pennsylvania after a "rat" in the kitchen "snitched" on the New York City shooting suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

After five days on the run, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was taking a deserved break at McDonald's Altoona location yesterday when he was arrested for murder. And his arrest triggered a slew of negative McDonald's reviews trolling both the informer and the corrupt health insurance industry.

"This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn't going to cover it," quipped one reviewer, via The Independent. "Do not stop here if you are an American Hero. They will sell you out," another said, while dozens of other one-star reviews referred to McDonald's employees as rats and "snitches."

And the same could be found on Yelp, reports The Daily Beast, with reviews such as, "Very large rat behind the counter," and "Not very nutritional food. I've heard the employees get free food for working a shift–hope they have health insurance to cover the future heart attacks. .! oh wait."

After more than a hundred of these reviews flooded the McDonald's Google page, which had only received around two reviews per month at the PA location before yesterday's arrest, Google pulled the reviews from the site.

From The Independent:

Google said in a statement that it was taking down the reviews, saying they "violate our policies and have been removed." Google's policy dictates that all review contributions "should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business" and that "content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place's rating" will be removed.

Yelp had to do the same thing in October, shutting down reviews after Ronald McDonald Trump posed as a real person behind the counters at another McDonald's in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

